Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will report sales of $19.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.81 million and the highest is $19.37 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $76.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $83.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,214,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 385,563 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,587,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,229 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 225,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,048. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $535.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

