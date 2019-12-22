Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

