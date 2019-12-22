Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will post sales of $10,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year sales of $30,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $970,000.00, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Cowen started coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JBL Advisors assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellus Health during the third quarter worth about $45,129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 117,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83. Bellus Health has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

