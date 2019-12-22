Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

BRY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,314. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $769.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Anne L. Mariucci purchased 13,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,120.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,696.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $3,091,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 65.1% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 626,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 468,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 402,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 362,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

