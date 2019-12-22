Bethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,607.00 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Bethereum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bethereum has a market cap of $319,421.00 and $11,607.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bethereum

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,461,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum . The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

