BidaskClub Upgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. Novanta has a 12 month low of $57.07 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

