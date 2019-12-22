BidiPass One Day Volume Tops $374,158.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BidiPass has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $374,158.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.06714159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

