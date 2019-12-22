BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,910,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,705 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

