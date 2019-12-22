Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $225,269.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $225,269.00 and approximately $23,792.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,379,164 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

