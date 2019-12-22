Bitspace Trading Down 78.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 132.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bitspace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Bitspace has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar. Bitspace has a total market capitalization of $936.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003516 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitspace Coin Profile

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,984,941 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

