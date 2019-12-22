Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. 1,312,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.45%.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 145,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,504.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,397,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,391,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,675,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after acquiring an additional 339,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,007,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 259,047 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

