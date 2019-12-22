BLAST (BLAST) 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $47,119.00 and $20.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048706 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003789 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,582,141 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.