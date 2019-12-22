Blocknet (BLOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,171.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $5,171.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00008922 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,380,595 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

