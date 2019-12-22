BLOCKv Trading Up 18.4% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $493.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.01182201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026120 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00118695 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

