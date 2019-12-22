Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Hits $286,724.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $13.77 and $10.39. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $286,724.00 and approximately $258,418.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.06643241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.