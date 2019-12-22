Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

BOO stock opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.78) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 151.45 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 250.03.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

