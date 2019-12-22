BOOM Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $680,244.00 and $20,555.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,982,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,921,314 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

