Bread Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003522 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Tokenomy. Bread has a market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

