Brokerages Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Billion

Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 billion and the highest is $9.73 billion. Progressive reported sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $37.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.73 billion to $37.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.11 billion to $42.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,002 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

