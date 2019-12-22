Brokerages Expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Aircastle reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AYR. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aircastle by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,501. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

