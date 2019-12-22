Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,432,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,475. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -952.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $14,841,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

