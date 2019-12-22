Brokerages Expect Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

BKCC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $342.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $198,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

