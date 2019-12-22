Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 185.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 245.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

