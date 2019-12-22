Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.55 (Buy) from the eleven analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and seven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 6.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $79.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 2,502,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,806. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

