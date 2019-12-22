Brokerages Expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cott reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cott during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cott by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NYSE COT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 727,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.89. Cott has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

