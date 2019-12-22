Brokerages Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 54,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

