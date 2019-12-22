Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

