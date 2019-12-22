Brokerages Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) PT at $23.00

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

JCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCAP stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 943,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,460. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

