Brokerages Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) PT at $23.00

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
JCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
In other news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JCAP stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 943,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,460. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
