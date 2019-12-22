Brokerages Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Target Price at GBX 3,382.50

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,382.50 ($44.49).

RSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Renishaw stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,894 ($51.22). The company had a trading volume of 142,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,922.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,777.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

