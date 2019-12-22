Brokerages Set Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) PT at $15.00

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGG shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 96,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,260. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Jung purchased 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,463 shares of company stock worth $782,987.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

