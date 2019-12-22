Brokerages Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) PT at $66.60

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $627,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,577,219 in the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 854,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

