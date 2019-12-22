Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,027. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.