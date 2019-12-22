Bytom Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Neraex, LBank and BitMart. In the last week, Bytom has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $69.47 million and $6.36 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00564738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008261 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000511 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, RightBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Gate.io, FCoin, EXX, LBank, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Neraex, BitMart, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

