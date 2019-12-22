CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

