California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. California Water Service Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.