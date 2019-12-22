Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$44.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.94.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.55. 9,964,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.63, for a total value of C$146,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total value of C$203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,802,406.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,770 shares of company stock worth $6,891,471.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

