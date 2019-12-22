Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media stories about Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$338.22.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$333.62. The company had a trading volume of 894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$228.35 and a 12 month high of C$336.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

