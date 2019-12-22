Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 128,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

