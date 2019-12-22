Caspian Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $201,704.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.19 or 0.06763798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030104 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

