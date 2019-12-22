Castle Price Tops $0.0036 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market cap of $56,910.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00592339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000826 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,158,400 coins and its circulating supply is 15,771,325 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

