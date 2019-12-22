Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.65

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $13.87. Central Federal shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Federal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Federal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Federal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

