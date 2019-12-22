Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpa purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.