CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CIHKY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 17,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

