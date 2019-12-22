Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $807.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $808.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $25,633,264. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after buying an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $834.53. The stock had a trading volume of 362,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,188. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $788.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.00. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

