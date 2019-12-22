Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:CBB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,686. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.15 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.
