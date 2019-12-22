Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:CBB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,686. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.15 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

