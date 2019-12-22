City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,354,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 370,651 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $703.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 89,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 275,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

