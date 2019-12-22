Civic (CVC) One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Civic has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, Liqui and Kucoin. Civic has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00184770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.01181873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi, Poloniex and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

