Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 502.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 24.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,456,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

