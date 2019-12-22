Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and traded as high as $35.96. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 6,933 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $199.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.
Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.