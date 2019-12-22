Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and traded as high as $35.96. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 6,933 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $199.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.