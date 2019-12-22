Comparing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Replimune Group and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -26.30% -23.26% Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58%

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Replimune Group and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Replimune Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.47%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -11.13 Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 364.20 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -9.01

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

